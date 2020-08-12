Coronavirus in Maharashtra: COVID-19 cases rise to 5,35,601, death toll surges to 18,306

For the fifth time in 13 days Maharashtra added more than 11,000 cases, increasing the progressive count to 5,35,601 with 11,088 new cases being recorded on Tuesday. Till now, 3,68,435 patients have been discharged from the hospitals in the state, with 10,014 having recovered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 18,306, with 256 fatalities being reported on Tuesday. Of the 256 deaths reported, 211 were from the last 48 hours, 34 from last week, and 11 from the period before last week. Of the total deaths, 106 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, followed by 62 in Pune, 34 in Kolhapur, 29 in Nashik, 13 in Nagpur, six in Latur, four in Aurangabad and one in Akola, while one death was from another state.

Mumbai, meanwhile, witnessed less than 1,000 cases for the second consecutive day, with 917 new cases and 46 deaths were reported on Monday. The total count has now increased to 1,25,239, with 6,890 deaths so far. The doubling rate of cases has now increased to 88 days, while the weekly growth rate has reduced to 0.79 percent.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC said they have begun intensive review of deaths, including in private hospitals and nursing homes, to look at the reasons behind deaths. “Deaths have come down at public hospitals, so now we are trying to look at reasons why they continue to be high in the private sector,” he said. In terms of testing, Kakani claimed the city was using 60 per cent RT-PCR, the more accurate test, and 40 per cent rapid antigen tests.

So far, a total of 27.73 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 18 per cent were positive. There are 10.01 lakh people in home quarantine and over 35,521 in institutional quarantine.

MUMBAI DASHBOARD

CASES: 1,24,239

DEATHS: 6,890

Discharged: 99,147

Mortality Rate: 5.50 per cent

Recovery Rate: 79 per cent

MAHARASHTRA DASHBOARD

CASES: 5,35,601

DEATHS: 18,306

Discharged: 3,68,435

Mortality Rate: 3.41 per cent

Recovery rate: 68.78 per cent