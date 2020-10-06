Maha Cong minister Amit Deshmukh trying to divert central project: Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut, whose party is an ally of the Congress and NCP in Maharashtra, has alleged that state Congress minister Amit Deshmukh is trying to divert a central project meant for Konkan to his Assembly constituency Latur.

Raut, the MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, said the Ayush Ministry has finalised setting up the National Institute of Medicinal Plants at Sindhudurg in Konkan, but Deshmukh "on his own" wrote to the Centre seeking to locate the project at Latur in the Marathwada region.

Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh, the son of former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, is an MLA from Latur and is also the district's guardian minister.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress came together last year to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state after the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and the BJP severed ties.