Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray visits Shivneri on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday visited the Shivneri fort in Junnar tehsil of Pune district to pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary.

Shivaji Maharaj was born on Shivneri fort in 1630. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the district administration had urged people not to gather at Shivneri to celebrate the Maratha warrior king's birth anniversary.

Thackeray visited the fort in the morning and paid floral tributes to Shivaji Maharaj and his mother Jijabai. The chief minister also attended several programmes, including the 'cradle ceremony', at the fort. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was also present there on the occasion.