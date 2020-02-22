Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray-led sub-committee to push infra projects

The chief secretary will be the secretary of the committee. The notification was issued on Thursday by the additional chief secretary Debashish Chakrabarty.

Senior minister told FPJ, “None of the major infrastructure projects initiated by the BJP government during years 2014-19 was completed so far. Practically all projects are delayed.

In Mumbai and around, transport infrastructure projects worth Rs2 lakh-crore are at various stages of implementation. Two metro lines in western suburbs have already missed the deadline.

The Mumbai Metopolitan Region Authority has set an ambitious target of completion of the construction of 337 km of Metro lines in MMR by 2026.”

The first phase of Navi mumbai airport is being delayed beyond May 2020. The Mumbai International Airport Ltd has pleaded for encumbrance-free land to start work as there are still there are about 300 structures, apart from high tension lines and mobile antennae.

As far as 22 km Mumbai Nhava Sheva Link is concerned, the project is likely to be complete by 2023.

Although the Supreme Court has lifted stay on the construction of the Rs12,000 Mumbai coastal road, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, nodal agency, will have to strive for its completion by December 2022. The corporation was pushing for the contractors to make up for lost time and complete by Dec 2022 or early.

Also, the govt is paying due attention on pending irrigation projects. Water Resources dept is in the mid of mobilisation of Rs20,000 crore to finish 15 such pending irrigation projects.