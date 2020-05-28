Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray counters BJP, asks to look at other states before criticising MVA

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray turns combative over BJP saying that CM is not like a Bollywood hero that he should be always visible but his work should speak through his actions. He asked BJP to look at other states instead of targeting Maha Vikas Aghadi government on handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He clearly said the government is not confused but trading cautiously to fight war against virus to avoid its revival.

In a web interaction, Thackeray, who last week elected unopposed to the Maharashtra Legislative Council, attacked former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for stepping up criticism against the state government. ‘’It is so ironical that such experienced leaders, who had held position, are firing salvo against the government and cornering me. Although, I may not have administrative experience but I am fully confident to tackle the COVID-19 crisis and run the government. I am not at all confused,’’ he said.

Thackeray said the state government has formed a task force comprising internationally acclaimed doctors to advise and recommend measures to curb the spread of the virus. ‘’Which state has formed such task force? A combination of medicines is applied to treat coronavirus patients,’’ he noted.

Thackeray said even before the Centre announced the nationwide lockdown the state government had already swung into action and initiated slew of measures to curb the virus. ‘’The state government was in the midst of roping in the Army to lend their help in the development of medical facilities and hospitals in the shortest possible time. However, in between the lockdown was declared. It will not be possible to immediately lift the Lockdown 4.0 which is up to May 31 but it will have to be done in a staggered manner,’’ Thackeray noted.

CM said the time has come to co-exist with the coronavirus by changing the lifestyle and taking due care by wearing mask, washing hands by sanitizer and observing social distancing. ‘’It will be a new normal,’’ he opined.

On the opening of schools in Mumbai and other cities in June, Thackeray said it looks difficult but the government mulls online teaching. ‘’Even though online teaching is a challenging task, I am speaking to couple of experts. The government is exploring of hiring a channel or getting additional data from the mobile companies to facilitate online teaching,’’ he added.

Thackeray admitted that he had received representation on starting schools in green zone but said he was opposed to do it in a haphazard manner.