Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray briefs Sonia Gandhi on his govt functioning

New Delhi / Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accompanied by his minister son Aaditya, Friday night paid a courtesy call on Congress President Sonia Gandhi at her residence, after an earlier meeting with PM Narendra Modi.

Shiv Sena sources said he thanked Sonia for helping him form the coalition government and gave a report card to her on his government's priorities and the development works. Congress general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge, in-charge of Maharashtra, was alongside Sonia.

This was the first meeting of Thackeray with Sonia since after taking oath. The Sena source said he also consulted Sonia on important issues during their hour-long meeting.