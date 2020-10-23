Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray announces Rs 10,000 cr relief package for flood-hit areas

Days after his visit to the flood-hit areas of Marathwada and western Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced Rs 10,000 crore relief package for those affected by floods, including farmers.
Uddhav Thackeray directed officials to pay the compensation to farmers and villagers ahead of Diwali. "Central government is to pay Rs 38,000 crore to the state government. Had they paid to the state, we would not have faced difficulties in announcing the relief package. I request PM Narendra Modi to release state government's due at the earliest," Maharashtra Chief Minister said while addressing a press conference.
Uddhav Thackeray urged the opposition not to bring politics in the relief and rehabilitation work. "I don't want to speak politics whatever I have to speak I will speak as Shiv Sena President at the Dussehra rally," he added.
While addressing the press conference, Uddhav Thackeray also said that the Centre has stopped giving money for PPE Kits and N-95 masks, due to which the state government has to shell out over 300 crore.
Last week, heavy rains and floods claimed at least 48 lives in Pune, Aurangabad, and Konkan divisions, while crops on lakhs of hectares were damaged.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday had said that his government is committed to restoring normalcy in the lives of those hit by heavy rains and floods in the state as soon as possible. The chief minister had said that he would not declare figures related to assistance only to gain popularity and asserted that he commits only what he can fulfill.
Relief package breakdown:
Rs 5500 crore for Agriculture
Rs 2635 crore for Roads and bridges
Rs 300 cr for the urban development department
Rs 239 cr for power utilities
Rs 102 cr for Water resources
Rs 1000 crore for rural roads and water supply
