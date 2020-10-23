Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray announces Rs 10,000 cr relief package for flood-hit areas

Days after his visit to the flood-hit areas of Marathwada and western Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced Rs 10,000 crore relief package for those affected by floods, including farmers.

Uddhav Thackeray directed officials to pay the compensation to farmers and villagers ahead of Diwali. "Central government is to pay Rs 38,000 crore to the state government. Had they paid to the state, we would not have faced difficulties in announcing the relief package. I request PM Narendra Modi to release state government's due at the earliest," Maharashtra Chief Minister said while addressing a press conference.

Uddhav Thackeray urged the opposition not to bring politics in the relief and rehabilitation work. "I don't want to speak politics whatever I have to speak I will speak as Shiv Sena President at the Dussehra rally," he added.