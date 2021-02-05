Maha, city witness low turnout for vaccination

Fourteen of the 36 districts of Maharashtra have witnessed less than 50 per cent turnout of beneficiaries at the vaccine centres on Thursday, as per the state health department. According to the data, Mumbai city recorded only 40 per cent of beneficiaries taking the vaccine shot on Thursday at the 18 vaccine centres which are comparatively very less as compared to the rural districts of Maharashtra.

Officials attributed this drop to the low response from the healthcare workers from the other hospitals where vaccine booths are not set up. Moreover, the technical glitch in the Co-Win application is another reason for the low turnout. Health experts have raised concerns stating despite having the best accessibility the numbers beneficiaries in the city should have been increased instead of lower turnout.

On February 4, five districts witnessed the highest turnout which includes Akola (116 per cent), Palghar (109 per cent), Nashik (91 per cent), Satara (77 per cent) and Nagpur (73 per cent). However, the lowest turnout of beneficiaries was at Beed (30 per cent), Osmanabad (37 per cent), Kolhapur (39 per cent), Sangli (39 per cent) and Mumbai city (40 per cent).

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Data, overall Mumbai has witnessed a steep drop in the number of beneficiaries in the last four immunisation sessions. On February 1, Mumbai recorded 93.4 per cent turnout, which further dropped to 80 per cent, it more decreased to 76 per cent on February 3, while on Thursday it dropped to 54 per cent which is the fourth-lowest turnout in the last 14 sessions.

Senior doctor, who is also in charge of the vaccine centres said they have vaccinated all the staff of their hospitals, but the numbers have started to reduce as most of the HCWs have scheduled surgeries due to which they are not able to reach the centres. “There are many factors due to which the number of beneficiaries decreases as most of them were intimidated at the last moment due to which they avoid coming to centres,” he said.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said the turnout probably went down as the messages could not be sent to all the FLWs. The technical glitch in the Co-Win app persists following which they have alerted the state government to resolve the problem with immediate effect which is leading to work pressure on the staff. “We have directed all the staff to alert the beneficiaries manually until the application is not functioning properly. We were expecting turnout to increase but due to Co-Win we witnessed only 54 per cent of beneficiaries on Thursday taking the vaccine shot,” he said.

Moreover, Dr Rahul Pandit, a member of the covid-19 task force said there is no confusion amongst the healthcare workers and frontline workers concerning the vaccine. All confusion is just because of the Co-Win application which is creating all problems.