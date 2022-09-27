Maha Cabinet approves slew of benefits to forest employees similar to police personnel | PTI

The Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday approved providing the same benefits to forest employees, who risk their lives to protect the forests, as the police personnel get. Forest Department Sudhir Mungantiwar said like civil property and wealth of the state, forest and wildlife are also very important.

‘’The state government provides various benefits to the police personnel who risk their lives while protecting civil property and human beings. There was demand from the forest employees for the same benefits for risking their lives while protecting the forests. The demand had been pending for a few years. Forest employees face many crises. Their lives are at risk while extinguishing fires, preventing poaching, forest theft or other forms of theft, rescuing injured or encroaching wild animals. Forest employees often face natural calamities. In such cases, the lives of the forest personnel are often at risk or they are seriously injured and permanently disabled,’’ said Mungantiwar.

According to the forest department’s proposal, if an employee unfortunately dies while protecting the forests and wild animals, a grant of Rs 25 lakh will be given to the heirs of the deceased forest employee. Similarly, the next-of-kin of forest employees who died while performing such duties, will be given preferential employment on compassionate grounds. If the heir is not able to do the job or if the heir refuses the job, the salary up to the date of scheduled retirement of the said deceased forest employee will be paid to the said family.

Besides, the government will bear the expenses for the transportation of the bodies of forest personnel who died while on duty, by air, road or railway to the suggested destination.

If a forest employee becomes permanently disabled while performing his duties, he or she will be given Rs 3.60 lakh to Rs 3 lakh as a goodwill grant. The state government will bear the entire cost of treatment of a forest employee injured while on duty.