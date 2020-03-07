Maha Budget 2020: Rs 35 crore has been proposed for constructing Maha statues

Mumbai: An outlay of Rs 35 crore has been proposed for constructing monuments of great people in Maharashtra. Prominent among them are of Loknete Late Balasaheb Desai's centenary monument at Daulat Nagar, tal. Patan, in Satara, of Shri Sant Chokhamela at Mangalvedha, Dist. Solapur and of Jagatjyoti Mahatma Basveshwar, of Shahu Maharaj at Shahu Mill in Kolhapur, of Freedom Fighter Raghoji Bhangare at Wasali, Dist Nashik, of Bharatratna Doctor Babasaheb Ambedkar at Mangaon Tal.

Hatkanangale, Dist. Kolhapur in the memory of Untouchability Redressal Conference held 100 years ago in the presence of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, of former Chief Minister late Shankarrao Chavan, Smruti Bhavan of former Chief Minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh, Monument and of Hutatma Rajguru at Rajgurunagar.