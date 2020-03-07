Maha Budget 2020: Rs 2,525 crore push for schools, sports in state

Mumbai: In an attempt to improve the quality of education, increase focus on skill development and generate employment opportunities for youth, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government announced the budget of Rs 2,525 crore for school and sports education, and Rs 1,300 crore for higher and technical education on Friday.

The allocation of funds focuses on new model schools and skill development training with an encouragement towards sports and self-employment among youngsters.