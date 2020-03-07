Maha Budget 2020: Rs 2,525 crore push for schools, sports in state

Mumbai: In an attempt to improve the quality of education, increase focus on skill development and generate employment opportunities for youth, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government announced the budget of Rs 2,525 crore for school and sports education, and Rs 1,300 crore for higher and technical education on Friday.
The allocation of funds focuses on new model schools and skill development training with an encouragement towards sports and self-employment among youngsters.
Four schools in each taluka will be developed following the model of the Vabalewadi Zilla Parishad (ZP) school leading to the transformation of a total of 1,500 schools in the state in the next four years, as declared by Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar. Pawar said,
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)