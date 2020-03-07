Maha Budget 2020: MVA govt allocates Rs 401 crore 1,600 new buses, Rs 50 crore for construction of jetty at Radio Club in Colaba

In the first budget of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, presented in the assembly on Friday, gave a boost to transport sector, by giving a push to water transport.
The Maharashtra government has allocated Rs 276 crore for port development schemes and Rs 401 crore for purchase of 1,600 new buses and modernisation of bus stands. The MVA government also allocated Rs 50 crore for construction of jetty at Radio Club in Colaba, under Sagarmala programme for passenger transport and tourists.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, while presenting said proposed an outlay of Rs 65 crore for construction of jetties for Ro Ro service in the coastal ports at Vasai, Bhayander, Kharwadeshwari, Manori, Ghodbunder, Narangi, Malvan, Borivali, Gorai and Ambadveis under the Sagarmala programme.
On Friday, the Maharashtra government also gave an in-principle approval for the Rs 86-crore National Waterways scheme, which will launch passenger transport from Mira-Bhayander to Dombivli and on the Vasai-Thane-Kalyan route.
While presenting budget on Friday, Ajit Pawar said the government will plans to develop an economic corridor of international standards in Satara district under the Bengaluru-Mumbai Economic Corridor (BMEC) project. Alongwith Satara, the adjoining Sangli and Solapur districts will also benefit from the proposed economic corridor, he said, adding the estimated costof the project is Rs 4,000 crore.
