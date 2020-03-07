Maha Budget 2020: Loan waiver stressing state's finances

With relief also comes the burden. The crop loan waiver schemes announced by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and the previous BJP led government have put additional burden on the state's finances.

Furthermore, the growing expenditure commitment due to increased spending in the social sector has also added constraints on state finances.

The government in the medium term fiscal policy has clearly said that effective and proactive debt management will be vital for fiscal management.

According to medium term fiscal policy, the state government will have to focus on streamlining and strengthening existing tax and non tax collections by expanding revenue flows into the budget.