Maha: BJP-Shinde camp claims big victory in Gram Panchayats polls, NCP & Congress make counter claim

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File

Nagpur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena together have claimed victory in 3,029 of the 7,135 Gram Panchayats. The polling had held on Sunday while the elections were announced on Tuesday. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the success of alliance has shown the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi its place in the state politics, adding that ‘’Today’s results are an acknowledgement of the alliance government’s work in the last five months."

Our govt honors farmers, labourers: Shinde

‘’Today's Gram Panchayat election results are important for our alliance. I sincerely congratulate the voters. Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrasekhar Bawankule and all our MLAs and workers who worked hard in this election,’’ said Shinde. He added, ‘’The decisions taken by our government in the last four-five months have been people-oriented decisions. This is the government that honors farmers, workers, laborers, students, mothers and sisters.’’

We won resoundingly: Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that through today’s results, the voters have also acknowledged that the government is legitimate. ‘’I thank the people of Maharashtra. We want to assure them, Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and BJP government will stand by the rural people in the same way,’’ he noted.

"Our alliance has won resoundingly in the Gram Panchayat elections. So far we have won in 3029 Gram Panchayats. Our success is everywhere in all parts of Maharashtra,’’ he observed.

Thackeray ridicules the claim

However, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Mr Uddhav Thackeray ridiculed the Shinde and Fadnavis for their claims. "There is no question of satisfaction or dissatisfaction with the results of Gram Panchayat elections. The atmosphere of this election is different. In some places there are local alliances and in some places the villagers come together and contest the elections. So it is not the success or failure of any party. There is no such thing as first, second or third. We have been hearing these numbers for years. How much folly in it is known over time,’’ Thackeray said.

INC, NCP too claim victory

State NCP chief Jayant Patil claimed that the party has won 1,300 gram panchayats while the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) together have won 2,651 gram panchayats. He said that the BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena together may have won 2,200 gram panchayats. He pointed out that NCP has reported victory in the Fetri village which was adopted by Fadnavis.

On the other hand, the state Congress chief Nana Patole has claimed that the party has won in over 900 gram panchayats.