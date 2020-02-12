Maha BJP leader Madhav Bhandari calls for strict punishment in crimes against women

Thane: Maharashtra BJP spokesman Madhav Bhandari has expressed concern over the rise in crimes against women in the state and called for stringent punishment for those convicted in such cases.

He was speaking at an event organised here by an NGO on Tuesday night to condole the death of 25-year-old lecturer Ankita Pisudde, who was set on fire by a stalker in Wardha district last week.

Pisudde died in a Nagpur hospital on Monday. Besides, a 50-year-old Dalit woman was set ablaze last week by a man after she resisted his move to enter her house in Aurangabad district. She succumbed to her injuries three days later.