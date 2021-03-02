Maha BJP leader Chitra Wagh lodges complaint with Cyber Cell over threats, lewd texts

Mumbai: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader lodged a complaint at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Cyber Cell, following which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Tuesday. BJP leader Chitra Wagh was on the receiving end of threats, vulgar messages and morphed pictures, which stated that she will be killed.

According to police sources, the Maharashtra BJP leader approached them on Tuesday afternoon, claiming that a person was sending her lewd messages amid her vocal stand in the Pooja Chavan matter, wherein she was in the limelight for constantly attacking the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and demanding the resignation of a minister linked to Chavan's death. According to the complaint, Wagh told police that her morphed photographs were being circulated.

Acting on Wagh's complaint, police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for stalking (section 354D), word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (section 509) and criminal intimidation (section 506).

Wagh also took to Twitter to share the development. While police are investigating the case, no arrests have been made yet.