Maha: ATS nabs man associated with arms supplying syndicate from Jalgaon, seize high-quality pistols with live cartridges

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have recently arrested a man who was allegedly instrumental in supplying of arms during an operation in Jalgaon. The ATS had earlier this month had arrested 11 persons allegedly involved in the arms dealing syndicate from various parts of Mumbai and its suburbs and had seized 13 factory-made high-quality pistols and 36 live cartridges.

According to the police, on December 31, officers from the Kalachowki Unit of the ATS had apprehended an alleged arms supplier from Mulund and had registered a criminal offence in this regard. Based on the information provided by the accused, the ATS carried out operations at Mulund, Kandivali, Kalyan, Dombivali, Ulhasnagar and Uran and have arrested ten more persons for being part of arms supplying racket.

Some of the arrested persons had bought the weapons from the Mulund based supplier.

"During the interrogation of the earlier arrested persons, we had come across the name of one Irfan Nawab Tadvi, who is alleged to have been instrumental in supply weapons. Based on this information, three teams were dispatched to Jalgaon, Bhusawal and Madhya Pradesh each a week ago. Tadvi was picked up from Jalgaon on Friday and was produced before the court, which remanded him to the ATS custody. Tadvi is the 12th person to be arrested in the said case," said a police officer.

The police are now interrogating Tadvi to ascertain from where he sourced weapons, who were his clients, and for what purpose the weapons were being sold in such large quantity in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 05:47 PM IST