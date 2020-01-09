Maha and Mumbai stand 2nd in crime against women: Data

Mumbai: According to a recent report published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Maharashtra stands second in crimes against women in 2018 with 35,497 cases, which saw a spurt from 31,979 cases in the previous year, right after Uttar Pradesh with 59,445. The increase in numbers can be attributed to the victims coming forward and reporting the crimes and the constant awareness made in the social circles. A similar rising trend was noticed in Mumbai, where 6,058 crimes were committed against women in 2018 when compared to the corresponding figures of the previous year at 5,453.

Mumbai, considered as one of the country's safest cities, stands second after Delhi, which has recorded an alarming 11,724 cases of crime against women. This figure surely paints an alarming picture, especially for women and children, where their safety and security is concerned.

The Mumbai Police spokesperson, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Pranaya Ashok, said, "The increase in number of cases reported states the law enforcement and awareness programmes like Police Didi are working wonders."

Child psychologist, Dr Devika Bhaskar said, "Be it an adult or a child, a victim of sexual abuse is left with scars of trauma for the longest time, which needs tender care and attention. The drive men feel the urge to force themselves upon the opposite sex could be a result of many factors, unknown to many."

The figures published in the report state as many as 1,350 women were kidnapped/abducted in 2018, of them two were forced into wedlock by their kidnappers and 223 were victims of human trafficking. Among the crimes, 319 were raped, 2,038 were molested and 92 women were forced into the flesh trade.

A police inspector said, “Women and children are the most vulnerable when it comes to such crimes, and they should immediately approach police to put these criminals behind bars.”