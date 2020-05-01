Magician gives 'magic therapy' to relieve frontline doctors of stress

In order to take the doctor's mind off the constant stress while attending to COVID-19 cases, the civic authorities have come up with an 'innovative' idea to divert their minds and ease out the stress levels. The idea is to hold "mind reading and magic shows" on the hospital premises, where coronavirus patients are being treated.

As a 'pilot project', the civic body held first such show at the Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Hospital, Jogeshwari. The authorities roped in renowned magician, mind-reader Bhupesh Dave to entertain the doctors and help them shed the stress, which they have been reeling under for more than a month.

“10 doctors and 25 nurses attended the first show. This was a pilot project but we were surprised to see the feedback. Almost every attendee wanted more of such activities as it helped them to reduce the stress levels," a senior civic official said.

"I was amused to see that the numbers rose from 10 to 30 plus doctors and 40 plus nurses. I am satisfied that I am working to help the frontliners to rejuvenate their mood and get rid of the mental stress," Dave told the Free Press Journal.

Initially Dave was a little scared to visit a Covid positive hospital. "When I was called initially, I was skeptical as going to a fully dedicated COVID-19 hospital would be risky. Many of my friends and relatives advised me against it. But then I thought that this is the time when I can give back to the society, what I have earned from it," claimed Dave.

"I am not charging any fees for these shows and I am open to do these shows further for every frontliner be it police department or the doctors or the sanitary workers,” Dave added.

Not only Dave but even the authorities were discouraged by a few from arranging such an event. "There were some officials who did not want the event to take place. They cited social distancing rules and the risk that Dave and others can contract the virus," the official said.

"However, we maintained social distancing and also ensured that all the lockdown rules were followed. We kept at least a meter's distance between everyone," the official added.

All precautions were in place, says Dave, who sanitised his equipment at least thrice before keeping it back in his bags.