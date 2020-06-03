'Maaro humko maaro...': Best memes and jokes on Cyclone Nisarga

While Maharashtra is battling the coronavirus outbreak, Cyclone Nisarga is approaching the north coast of Maharashtra with a speed of 11 kilometers per hour, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

"Cyclone Nisarga is approaching North Maharashtra coast with a speed of 11 kmph. It is about 200 km South-SouthWest of Alibag and about 250 km South-SouthWest of Mumbai at 02:30 am IST of June 3," according to a tweet by the IMD.

The weather forecast agency further said that at 4:30 am the wind speed had increased to 22 kmph at Santacruz in Mumbai.

It has also predicted light to moderate rainfall will take place at most places with isolated heavy falls very likely over coastal Karnataka and Marathawada during the next 6 hours. Extremely heavy falls (above 20 centimeters in 24 hours) is also likely at isolated places over north Konkan (Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad districts) and north Madhya Maharashtra today.

"After the landfall, the Severe Cyclonic Storm is very likely to maintain its Cyclonic Storm intensity for about 06 hours while moving north-northeast wards across north Madhya Maharashtra. Under its influence gale wind reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph very likely to prevail over Pune, Ahmadnagar and 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph adjoining Beed, Nashik and Aurangabad districts of Maharashtra," it said in a bulletin.

Earlier, the IMD had stated that the Severe Cyclonic Storm is expected to impact the Maharashtra coast by the afternoon/evening of June 3.

Well, while the government has asked people to not venture out during the day as a preventive measure, it seems that members are making the best use of time. Internet is all flooded (no pun intended) with memes and jokes.

Here are some of the best memes and jokes: