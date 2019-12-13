Lured by throwaway prices for gadgets online, 16-yr-old throws away Rs 5.45 lakh of parents' money

Mumbai: For a 16-year-old boy from Girgaum, an online advertisement, offering high-end gadgets at throwaway prices, proved to be an irresistible lure and he ended up throwing away as much as Rs 5.45 lakh of his parents' money over a month, in his quest for the items.

According to police, the boy, a first-year student, saw an advertisement on Instagram, which offered the iPhone 11 Pro Max at a throwaway price of Rs 18,000, (actual price over Rs 1 lakh), a‘OnePlus 7 Pro’ for Rs 15,000, an Apple watch for Rs 12,000 and a pair of Bose headphones and Play Station at Rs 7,000 each. Eager to grab such an unbelievable bargain, he contacted the seller and said he was ready to buy all the gadgets.

The seller, who identified himself as Hari, said he would give the boy a further discount and asked him to pay Rs 51,000 instead of Rs 59,000. The boy paid him through his mother’s account on October 26. But he did not received any of the goods for a couple of days. Getting anxious, he called up Hari to enquire and was told the delivery could not be made as the house was locked. Now, the boy would have to pay a penalty of Rs 35,000, Hari told him. The boy did as he was told but continued to wait for his order to arrive. Using such stalling tactics, for a month, Hari managed to extract Rs 5.45 lakh from the boy and continued to do so.

The boy’s father said, “At the time this incident occurred, there was a marriage in the family and I was constantly shuttling between Mumbai and Gujarat and could not update my passbook. Messages of the cash withdrawals are sent to my wife's phone. Her phone has some technical problems. A few days ago, when I updated my passbook I was stunned to find that Rs 5.45 lakh had been sent to some person. When I asked my son about this, he told me the entire story, after which I rushed to the VP Road police station.”

A police officer said, "We have registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of cheating (420) and under the Information Technology Act."

“Even after taking so much money, Hari continues to send messages to my son, asking him for more if he wants the gadgets,” the boy's father said.