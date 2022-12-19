Lucknow: 'Enthused' AAP plans big for UP civic poll

Arvind Kejriwal | Twitter

Lucknow: Riding the success of the Delhi Municipal Corporation election and a better vote-share in the Gujarat assembly poll, the Aam Adami Party is planning big for the forthcoming local bodies poll in Uttar Pradesh.

The party, which could not show its might in the 2022 UP election, has now decided to make a foray into the UP civic body.

Like the MCD, the AAP is likely to promise a series of freebies, including free water and mohalla clinics. AAP's UP in-charge Sanjay Singh is in discussion with party leaders about the selection of candidates.

According to local leaders, the AAP will contest all the polls to municipal corporations and other smaller urban bodies. It has planned rallies of its top leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Singh Mann. Hoardings and posters of Mr Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia have been displayed in most cities.

The UP unit is already working on the manifesto. Party leaders believe the Delhi model of governance will appeal to the urban voters and they may support it. A large number of probable candidates seeking AAP tickets for the civic poll has also enthused the leaders. The party has constituted a screening committee to finalise the list of candidates for the UP urban bodies election.

Notably, the AAP had fielded candidates for all the 403 seats in the 2022 poll. However, its performance was very poor as the candidates failed to win a single seat. Mr Kejriwal had addressed rallies in Lucknow, Barabanki, Basti and Khalilabad. Only AAP Khalilabad nominee Subodh Chandra's performance was satisfactory, who had secured 25,247 votes and stood fourth.

