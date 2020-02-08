LPG blast in Navi Mumbai duplex; 7 firemen injured

At least seven firefighters were injured while battling a blaze in a Navi Mumbai high-rise on Saturday morning. Officials said, the fire was triggered by an LPG cylinder explosion on the top two floors of of the 21-storey building. All the seven injured were admitted to the National Burns Centre (NBC) in Airoli, where three of them are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

According to officials from the Navi Mumbai Disaster Control Room, the fire erupted in a duplex on the 20th and 21st floors of Sea Home Apartments in Seawoods Sector 44 near Palm Beach Road, around 6.10am on Saturday and was called in 20 minutes later. "By the time we reached the flat, it was completely gutted and our officers were injured in the firefighting operations. The injured were rushed to hospital," said fire officer Arun Bhoir from the Nerul fire brigade.