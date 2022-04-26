Lower decibel for azaan: Mira Road mosque shows the way

Mumbai: The Jama Masjid Al Shams in Mira Road has set an example by reducing the sound decibels to permissible levels during azaan. The mosque has voluntarily adhered to the Supreme Court guidelines related to permissible sound levels in accordance with the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules.

“We have installed special sound systems with in-built software which is designed and programmed to ensure that the sound does not exceed the permissible decibel limit in and out of the mosque premises,” said mosque managing trustee and former Congress legislator Muzaffar Hussain.

He added that a proper mechanism is in place, including a network of software engineers to monitor the apparatus and sound output on a daily basis so there are no glitches.

The trustees took up the opportunity of giving a complete face-lift at par with international standards during the Covid-induced lockdown when the mosque was practically deserted. The renovation work is almost complete.

Apart from the sound system, the mosque also boasts of an imported ultra-modern lighting system which has a capacity to emit 900 light patterns. The lights enhance the beauty of the pure gold leaves, wall engravings and the 99 names of Allah and Prophet Mohammed, along with their meanings, inscribed in gold.

The mosque trustees have also decided to keep congregations in two or three 'jamaats' (batches) in order to ensure that the crowds do not spill outside. Earlier, devotees were compelled to offer namaaz on the roads, in by-lanes and even on pavements outside the mosque.

