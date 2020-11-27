Low intensity explosion in flat of Thane building, no casualty

Thane: A cylinder blast with low intensity was reported in the Rabodi area of Thane, during morning hours on Friday. However, no injury or casualty was reported in this incident.

"The incident took place at around 8:30 am, in one of the flats on the first floor of the Devdip society, of Rabodi area in Thane. Following the incident, the team of police and fire brigade reached the spot, carrying the investigation behind the blast," informed one of the police official from Thane.

"It is suspected that the blast could have occurred due to the damage in gas cylinder pipe causing leakage, which led to the blast. However, the blast badly affected the walls, doors and other internal equipments in the flat," added the official.

No injury or casualty was reported in this case, as the flat was vacant when the incident took place. Hence, the neighbours after hearing the noise of the explosion alerted the police team, informed the official.

The team of bomb disposal squad also reached the spot carrying inspection of the flat, following the incident. It is suspected that the explosion could have triggered due to leakage in the LPG gas cylinder. However, further investigation is underway, to confirm the same.

The incident took place in flat number 104, located on the first floor of ground plus four storey building, at Devdip society, in Rabodi area of Thane. The flat is owned by David Sarose, informed the official.