Loudspeaker row: Thane Police appeals citizens to not post messages spreading hatred in society, warns of strict action

Amid ongoing row over loudspeaker in Maharashtra, Thane Police Commissionerate on Tuesday appealed the citizens to not to take law in hands by posting messages that could spread hatred in society. The police also said that it would take strict action against those who will be involved in such activities.

The political temperature in Maharashtra soared as Aurangabad police today filed a FIR against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray for alleged violations of police conditions at his mega-rally held in that city late on Sunday.

On a complaint lodged by Sub Inspector Gajanan Ingle, the City Chowk Police Station lodged the case against Raj Thackeray and others who organised the May 1 rally for alleged utterances that could incite public passions and disturb peace, flouting police conditions permitting the rally at the MSC Grounds.

However, undeterred by registration of the case against him, Raj Thackeray urged people to play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers on Wednesday wherever they hear loudspeakers "blaring azaan (Islamic prayer call)".

In an open letter, he asked people to lodge complaint with the police by dialling 100 if they are distributed by the sound of 'azaan'.

"One must complain daily," the MNS leader said.

"I appeal to all Hindus that tomorrow, the 4th of May, if you hear the loudspeaker blaring with azaan; in those places, play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. That's when they will realise the hindrance of these loudspeakers," Raj Thackeray said in the letter.

All local mandals and vigilant citizens should start a signature campaign over the issue of loudspeakers atop mosques and submit it to the police station in their locality, he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered the Police not to wait for anyone's permission to maintain law and order situation in the state. Thackeray held a meeting with Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday to review the law and order situation in the state considering the prevailing situation.

Chief Minister ordered that Police should take all measures to maintain law and order and not wait for anyone's order. Thackeray further held a telephonic conversation with the Maharashtra Director General of Police Rajnish Seth.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 09:27 PM IST