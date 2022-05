Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row, Navi Mumbai's Sanpada Police detained the city head of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Yogesh Shete, amid the loudspeaker row

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 11:15 AM IST