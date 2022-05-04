Loudspeaker row: BJP using Raj Thackeray to create fissures among Hindus, says Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is behind the loudspeaker row in Maharashtra and that they are using Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray to create fissures among the Hindus in the state.

"It's just not about loudspeakers in mosques, in Maharashtra, 'Aartis' are being conducted early morning & people often hear them through loudspeakers as not all of them can enter temple premises, but that can't happen today, which's unfortunate," said Raut.

"SC decision is the same for all. Now our temples also have to bear the brunt of it. It's a black day for us Hindus that people couldn't hear Aartis because of BJP's politics in cahoots with Raj Thackeray," the Sena MP added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Raj Thackeray said that playing Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques will continue till the time the government acts and addresses the issue in accordance with the Supreme Court guidelines on loudspeakers.

"As far as I know, there are over 1,140 mosques in Mumbai. Out of these, 135 mosques played azaan at 5am violating the guidelines. We want peace in the state. I want to ask the police you are taking action only against our workers. My point is that all illegal loudspeakers should be removed from mosques, until they are removed we will continue our agitation," Raj Thackeray said addressing a press briefing here.

The MNS chief further said: "It's not only about mosques, there are several temples where illegal loudspeakers are running. I have already made it clear that it's (illegal loudspeakers) not a religious issue but a social issue."

Thackeray also said that the MNS leaders will continue to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques at the time of Azaan until all illegal loudspeakers will be removed.

"It's not only about mosques, there are several temples where illegal loudspeakers are running. I have already made it clear that it's (illegal loudspeakers) not a religious issue but a social issue," Thackeray further said.

(With ANI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 05:04 PM IST