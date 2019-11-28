Lost 20-25 seats as seniors were ignored: Eknath Khadse

Though he did not specifically take the name of Fadnavis, it was quite obvious who he was referring to in his media interaction.

Khadse pointed at Fadnavis' hobnobbing with Ajit Pawar, creating a big mess of the government formation and then giving the NCP leader a "clean chit" in the irrigation scam.

Dwelling upon how senior leaders like himself, Vinod Tawde, Prakash Mehta and Chandrashekar Bawankule were denied tickets in the Assembly polls, Khadse said: "You should have taken us along with you. That way, the BJP could have won around 20-25 seats more which it has lost."