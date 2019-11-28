Lost 20-25 seats as seniors were ignored: Eknath Khadse

Mumbai: In a veiled attack on former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, senior state BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Wednesday claimed that the party could have won at least 25 more seats in the October 21 Assembly elections if seniors had not been sidelined.
Once the de facto No 2 in the state party and government before he was made to resign on alleged corruption charges, Khadse also targeted Fadnavis for joining hands with Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar to form the short-lived government last week.
Though he did not specifically take the name of Fadnavis, it was quite obvious who he was referring to in his media interaction.
Khadse pointed at Fadnavis' hobnobbing with Ajit Pawar, creating a big mess of the government formation and then giving the NCP leader a "clean chit" in the irrigation scam.
Dwelling upon how senior leaders like himself, Vinod Tawde, Prakash Mehta and Chandrashekar Bawankule were denied tickets in the Assembly polls, Khadse said: "You should have taken us along with you. That way, the BJP could have won around 20-25 seats more which it has lost."
