Lord Ganesh’s Japanese avatar in Bhayandar!

Bhayandar: Despite having a tiny mouse as his lone mode of transport, the revered elephant-headed god brought love and prosperity to many more than just the Indian sub-continent.

In continuance with their annual tradition of recreating different forms of Lord Ganesha’s from across the globe, this year members of the Shradha Saburi Mitra Mandal have installed a 5 feet tall eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha in its Japanese’s avatar, at their modest pandal in the Narmada Nagar area of Cabin Road in Bhayandar (east).

Sculpted purely in an eco-friendly fashion, this mesmerising 250 kgs idol has been uniquely crafted using red mud, jute threads, bamboo-sticks and natural colours.

“This year, we have decided to cut costs of decorations by keeping it as simple as possible and whatever savings are done from that, will be donated to the flood-affected people of Maharashtra,” said Pradeep Jangam.

While extending their support to the ‘Save Aarey’ movement, the organisers have highlighted the threat to environment due to rampant cutting of trees and destruction of mangroves by the notorious land mafia.

By Suresh Golani