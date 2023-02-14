e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiLord Buddha’s ashes for darshan in Mumbai on Wednesday

Lord Buddha’s ashes for darshan in Mumbai on Wednesday

The march travelled from Parbhani via Jalna, Aurangabad, Nashik, Thane, to reach Dadar at the memorial of Dr BR Ambedkar, Chaityabhoomi.

Tejas JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 11:27 PM IST
article-image
Gautama Buddha/ Representative image | Pixabay
Follow us on

Mumbai: The country’s first Buddhist Dhamma padayatra, carrying an urn containing the ashes of Lord Gautam Buddha, brought by 110 monks from Thailand, will conclude in Mumbai on Wednesday after traversing 570km from Parbhani.

The marchers will bring the urn from Thailand in a ceremonial manner, and it will be displayed for a large number of Buddhists to take ‘darshan’.

The foot march – organised by the Maharashtra Congress SC Division President Siddharth Hattiambire, and actor Dhammadoot Gagan Malik – will terminate at the famed Chaityabhoomi in Dadar in the presence of lakhs of Buddhist devotees from all over Maharashtra and other places.

The march travelled from Parbhani via Jalna, Aurangabad, Nashik, Thane, to reach Dadar at the memorial of Dr BR Ambedkar, Chaityabhoomi.

Read Also
11 ways to place Buddha in your home according to Vastu to bring prosperity and harmony
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: CPWD Engineer, wife booked by CBI in disproportionate assets case

Mumbai: CPWD Engineer, wife booked by CBI in disproportionate assets case

Mumbai: E-cigarettes worth Rs 5 lakh seized in Juhu; 2 held

Mumbai: E-cigarettes worth Rs 5 lakh seized in Juhu; 2 held

Making way to widen Mumbai roads: BMC razes 27 illegal structures in Malad

Making way to widen Mumbai roads: BMC razes 27 illegal structures in Malad

Lord Buddha’s ashes for darshan in Mumbai on Wednesday

Lord Buddha’s ashes for darshan in Mumbai on Wednesday

Thane: KDMC serves demolition notices to graveyards, residential & commercial establishments for...

Thane: KDMC serves demolition notices to graveyards, residential & commercial establishments for...