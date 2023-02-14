Lord Buddha’s ashes for darshan in Mumbai on Wednesday

Gautama Buddha/ Representative image | Pixabay

Mumbai: The country’s first Buddhist Dhamma padayatra, carrying an urn containing the ashes of Lord Gautam Buddha, brought by 110 monks from Thailand, will conclude in Mumbai on Wednesday after traversing 570km from Parbhani.

The marchers will bring the urn from Thailand in a ceremonial manner, and it will be displayed for a large number of Buddhists to take ‘darshan’.

The foot march – organised by the Maharashtra Congress SC Division President Siddharth Hattiambire, and actor Dhammadoot Gagan Malik – will terminate at the famed Chaityabhoomi in Dadar in the presence of lakhs of Buddhist devotees from all over Maharashtra and other places.

The march travelled from Parbhani via Jalna, Aurangabad, Nashik, Thane, to reach Dadar at the memorial of Dr BR Ambedkar, Chaityabhoomi.

