'Looking forward to Uddhav re-opening places of worship': BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole after gyms allowed to reopen from Dussehra

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government has on Saturday allowed gymnasiums and fitness centres to reopen from Dussehra in strict compliance with preventive measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, group exercises including Zumba, and steam and sauna baths will not be allowed.

"Gymnasiums and fitness centres are for the welfare of citizens, so care should be taken to ensure that there is no virus spread. The SoPs should be strictly followed," Uddhav said. He was speaking at a virtual meeting with representatives of gyms and fitness centres.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole 'hoped' the Chief Minister would also allow re-opening places of worship before Dusshera, which falls on October 25.

Taking to Twitter, the MLA from Pune's Shivajinagar said, "Looking forward to Hon. CM @OfficeofUT ji announcing re-opening of places of worship. Hopefully devotees are allowed to return to, pray and seek blessings from their dieties before #Dusshera and begin the new phase of our lives with postive energy & renewed optimism."