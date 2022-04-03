Looking for job, Thane woman duped of over Rs 1 Lakh

A 36-year-old working woman was allegedly duped of Rs 1,02,298 by a caller who claimed to be the representative of an employment website, stated the Vartak Nagar police.

The incident took place between the months of November and December last year when the complainant, who was looking for a job switch, received a call from the accused Akash Sharma.

"The caller told her that she has been hired by a reputable company but she needs to pay an application fee of Rs 100 via the link sent to her," a police officer said, adding that the woman complied and made the payment through credit card.

However, she received a message that Rs 19,789 had been debited from her card. Immediately, she enquired about the same with the accused who assured her that the extra amount might have got deducted due to some error and will be refunded soon. Instead of returning the money, more amount was withdrawn from the woman's debit card as well as her bank account.

After realising that she has been cheated, she lodged the present complaint, informed assistant police inspector R M Holkar who is investigating the case.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 08:58 AM IST