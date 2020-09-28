Looking at all aspects of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, clarifies CBI

The ruling Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, on Monday, sharpened their attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and critics of the Mumbai Police after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said its investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case was still on. The authority further stated that it was conducting a professional investigation in which all aspects are being looked at.

Soon after the CBI's statement, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the case was being probed by Mumbai Police professionally, but it was suddenly handed over to CBI. “We too are eagerly waiting to see their findings. People ask did he die by suicide or was he murdered. We are awaiting the outcome of the CBI investigation,” he noted.

Deshmukh has criticised BJP for politicising the issue amidst the Bihar assembly elections. He had also taken a swipe at the party for belittling the contribution of the Mumbai Police while demanding a CBI probe into the case.

Minister of Transport and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab also attacked BJP without naming the saffron party. He asked whether the party leaders and those who were criticising the Mumbai Police have hidden now. He went on to say that even the CBI is still probing all the aspects in the case and has yet to arrive at its findings.

On the other hand, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Sachin Sawant said that it is a befitting answer to those who insulted and questioned the integrity of the Mumbai Police, a force that is applauded worldwide and that sacrificed its jawans for saving our nation during the 26/11 terror attack.