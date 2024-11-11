'Looked Very Unlocal Train': Mumbaikars React As Smriti Irani Travels In Almost Empty Mumbai Local (Video)

Former union minister Smriti Irani tarvelled in a Mumbai local train from Vasai to Bhayandar | ANI

Former union minister Smriti Irani travelled in a Mumbai local train. The local train network in Mumbai is often called lifeline of the metropolis. Irani took a train from Vasai to Bhayander on the western section of the suburban rail network. A video shot during her journey was published online by news agency ANI. During her journey, Irani was seen conversing with other passengers.

Watch the video below:

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: BJP leader Smriti Irani travelled in Mumbai Local between Vasai & Bhayandar to attend 'Mahila Sammelan'. (08.11) pic.twitter.com/FS1ro69dyX — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2024

While a former union minister taking mode of mass transit is indeed a news, what caught netizens' eye was the near total absence of rush of any kind. For anyone even remotely familiar with the situation with Mumbai local trains it is easy to imagine that daily commute is somewhat of a literal experience of 'neck and neck' race. Officegoers face unimaginable rush on the overcrowded trains which see people travelling like fish packed in especially small tins.

#MumbaiLocal



More Demand - Less Supply#RatRace



Daily Scene at @Central_Railway #Dombivli, when 8.59am CSMT Fast AC Local "punctually" arrives 8 to 10 minutes "late" & halts for min 3 minutes before it departs.@RailMinIndia



Everyone wants to get in ..but



🎥 © Suraj Surve pic.twitter.com/kI8ut77gU2 — मुंबई Matters™👁️‍🗨️ (@mumbaimatterz) September 4, 2024

Given all this, it was amusing for netizens to see a relaxed looking Irani travelling in a train carriage without many of other passengers around.

"...It looked very unlocal train...," quipped a user on the video posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The user was interested in knowing the time of the train Smriti Irani had taken, probably mindful of the fact that train rush varies by what hour it is. He also wondered if it was a special train and tagged both, BJP and Congress.

"Mumbai local itna khali kaise hai?..." another confused social media user commented.

Yet another user suggested Irani to take a Mumbai local train on a Monday, a working day, to see the crazy rush.

There were several comments of displeasure saying political leaders only think about common people when elections are around. Voting for Maharashtra election is due on November 20.

However, few netizens gave their support to Irani.

"Smriti Irani's decision to travel by Mumbai Local from Vasai to Bhayandar to attend the 'Mahila Sammelan' highlights her approach to connect with constituents in a relatable manner..." read a comment on the video.

ANI reported that Irani was in Mumbai to attend 'Mahila Sammelan'.

This is not the first time a prominent leader has been seen taking Mumbai local train close to elections. In April this year, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray took a train after visiting Palghar. His journey came just days before the Lok Sabha elections.