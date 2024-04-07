Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former CM Ashok Gehlot To Lead Congress' Election Campaign In Rajasthan

Congress Comes Up With Application Form For Aspiring Candidates In State | File Photo

Former CM of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot who till now was busy in his son Vaibhav Gehlot's constituency Jalore - Sirohi only has been asked to lead the party's campaign in the state. The party has named him as the chairperson of the party's campaign committee in Rajasthan. Dr CP Joshi, the former speaker of the assembly and party candidate from Bhilwara, has been made the co-chairman of this committee.

The 32-member committee formed by the party high command has the names of all the senior leaders of the party including party president Govind Singh Dotasara, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot and many ministers of the previous Ashok Gehlot government.

Khachariyawas Appointed Convenor After Manifesto Release

Former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, contesting elections from Jaipur city has been made convenor of this committee while former minister Ashok Chandna and Rafiq Khan will hold the responsibility of co-convenors.

The order of the committee formation came just after the manifesto release and election rally of the party in Jaipur on Saturday which was attended by the top brass of the party and has been taken as an important political development considering the party's recent debacle in the assembly election of the state.

Ashok Gehlot's Role In Loksabha Election Campaign

In this Loksabha election, Gehlot till now has confined himself to his son Vaibhav Gehlot's constituency Jalore-Sirohi only and has kept himself away from important party meetings. Party sources said that Gehlot was a special invitee to the party meetings to decide on party candidates but he skipped almost all the meetings. He also skipped some of the other other strategic meetings held in Jaipur.

On the other hand, it was Sachin Pilot who attended all the meetings with the party high command in Delhi and was looking quite active. It is being said that more than half of the party tickets have been given to Sachin Pilot's close allies but still, when it comes to leading the campaign, the party has once again relied on the old guard.