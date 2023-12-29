Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Cong's Deora Targets Sena's Raut Over Seat-Sharing Comment As Tripartite MVA Grapples With Internal Conflict

Milind Deora (L) and Sanjay Raut (R) |

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw near, the opposition alliance INDIA remains indecisive about seat distribution. Mamata Banerjee and other leaders have categorically rejected the idea of forming state-level alliances. Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra is grappling with internal conflicts among local leaders regarding the allocation of seats.

As reports surfaced on Thursday suggesting that the Congress has rejected ally Shiv Sena (UBT)'s demand for 23 seats in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha elections next year, the Mumbai-based party's spokesperson Sanjay Raut spoke to reporters on Friday on this issue.

However, Raut's claim that the Shiv Sena is the 'biggest' party in the alliance irked the local Congress leadership.

What did Sanjay Raut say?

Raut, reacting to the reports of the Congress rejecting his party's demand for 23 seats in upcoming Lok Sabha polls, said, "...This is Maharashtra and Shiv Sena is the biggest party here. Congress is a national party... Uddhav Thackeray is having positive discussions with the decision-making leaders of Congress including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge."

"We have always said that Shiv Sena has always been fighting on 23 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and during our (INDIA alliance) meeting, we decided that discussions will be done later on the seats that we have won. Congress did not win a seat in Maharashtra so they have to start from zero (seats) but Congress is an important ally for us in MVA," Raut went to add.

Milind Deora hits back

Raut's comments did not go down well with Maharashtra Congress leader Milind Deora, who advised him that no alliance in Maharashtra could fructify without discussions with local leadership of Congress party.

"According to Sanjay Raut ji, despite the loss of its 40 MLAs @ShivSenaUBT_ remains the largest party in MVA. He suggests that @INCIndia should begin negotiations starting with zero seats. He is talking about the party which is the largest opposition party in the Maharashtra Assembly and is leading the opposition. I want to tell Mr.@rautsanjay61 that no alliance can proceed without consultation with the local leadership of Maharashtra. This idea is also supported AICC," Deora said in a post on X, quoting Raut's video of aforementioned comments.

What transpired in MVA meeting?

After the Shiv Sena's demand for 23 seats in the state, representatives from the Congress reportedly emphasised that the grand old party seems to be the only one maintaining a stable vote share in the state, particularly in the aftermath of divisions within the Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's NCP.

Ashok Chavan, former CM and senior Congress leader in the state, expressed the necessity for collaboration among the parties. “While every party desires a larger share of seats, the demand for 23 seats by the Shiv Sena was excessive given the current circumstances," he said.

Sanjay Nirupam, meanwhile, went to to claim that lack of candidates is a problem for Uddhav's Shiv Sena.

"Shiv Sena may demand 23 seats, but what will they do with them? Shiv Sena's leaders have left, causing a crisis. Lack of candidates is a problem for Shiv Sena," he said.