Lok Sabha election results 2019: Votes from Malabar Hill assembly helped Arvind Sawant to win against Milind Deora

As Lok Sabha election results were declared, some leaders emerged victorious while others were defeated. In Mumbai South, the battle was between Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora and Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant, who emerged victorious in Lok Sabha poll results.

According to Hindustan Times, Malabar Hill Assembly segment gave Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant the highest lead of 58,569 votes over Congress candidate Milind Deora, paving the way for his easy victory in Mumbai South. However, Sawant bagged 99,269 votes in Malabar Hill, while Deora secured only 40,700. Sawant also got lead in Colaba, Worli, and Sewri, while Deora led in Mumbadevi and Byculla segments.

In Sewri Assembly seat, where Thackeray held a public rally, Shiv Sena candidate Arvind Sawant got 91,497 votes in comparison to 41,645 votes for the Congress’ Milind Deora. Similarly, in Marathi dominated Worli Assembly seat, the Sena candidate received 78,653 votes while the Congress managed to get only 42,499 votes. Arvind Sawant won the elections with a margin of 1,00,067 votes.

Hemant Desai, a senior political analyst told the Hindustan Times, “The voting pattern was the same as 2014. It was predictable. In 2014 too, Sawant had bagged a lead in Malabar Hill area, owing to Sena’s alliance with the BJP. He had got a lead in Sewri, where 80% of the population is Marathi, and Worli, considered the Sena’s home turf.”