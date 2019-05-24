Lok Sabha Election 2019: Shiv Sena on Cloud 9

The biggest gainer of the elections is Shiv Sena. This is primarily because the Sena will remain an important partner of the NDA and the closest ally of the BJP. Secondly, will manage to claim a much larger number of seats when negotiating for the assembly elections, slated for October.

Since the BJP has returned to power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Sena is bound to get some major portfolios at the Centre. But it is more interested in grabbing power in Maharashtra, for obvious reasons.

The Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray deserves kudos for his deft handling of the developing situation in Maharashtra a couple of months prior to the Lok Sabha elections. The man who had been castigating Modi, Amit Shah and the BJP, suddenly changed his stance overnight. After placatory moves by the BJP, Uddhav hosted Shah at Matoshree and the two saffron partners began to behave like a recently reconciled warring couple.

Even more, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis played his cards well, convincing the opposition that the Sena was certain to junk the alliance with the BJP. In fact, many Congress and NCP leaders publicly praised Uddhav for his aggressive criticism of the state and Central governments.

They realised quite late that the Sena had usurped the space of the opposition. As a last resort, they wooed Raj Thackeray to come out against the government since they had no effective speaker other than Sharad Pawar. When enough damage had been done, Uddhav coolly shook hands with Fadnavis and both were happy to have taken the opposition for a royal ride.

The Sena has proved to be the gainer in this give-and-take with the BJP. Besides contesting more Lok Sabha seats, it will get a bigger slice of the assembly seats. The two parties have a combined strength of nearly 190 MLAs in a House of 288. They both are formidable in 200 assembly segments. Thus, it will be an uphill task for the Congress and the NCP, to fill this void and then think of spectacular gains.

With the return of the Modi regime, the saffron alliance is in a much stronger position for the assembly polls. If the people of Maharashtra are lucky, a good monsoon will wipe out all the shortcomings of Fadnavis government and will definitely see the return of BJP-Sena alliance in the state.

Now, with the absolute majority and an outcome even better than the 2014 polls, with the NDA government winning over 300 seats, it will be interesting to examine the three probabilities from the Sena perspective. Now that Modi has returned with a thumping majority, he and Amit Shah will dictate terms for the assembly elections in October.

However, they will be restricted by their ‘written’ agreement with the Sena, sealed before the LS elections. According to that agreement, the Sena was given 26 of the 48 LS seats to contest and more importantly, it was promised 144 seats for the assembly.

This agreement was announced by Fadnavis and Uddhav in the presence of Shah. Therefore, it will not be easy for the BJP to wriggle out of this arrangement. Of course, in politics, there are unexpected twists and turns and most importantly, nothing is permanent.

This has been seen in Bihar where Nitish Kumar repeatedly shifted loyalties and cozied up to with Modi, for the time being. Therefore, it can be safely assumed that the agreement will be honoured by the BJP. While discussing the second possibility, it can be said the Sena will be the largest ally of the BJP in the NDA.

Its seat share will be almost as much as that of the JD(U), led by Nitish. The other ally, the Akali Dal, is expected to garner only a handful of seats. Given the Sena’s relationship with the BJP spanning the past three decades, its nominees are bound to get major portfolios at the Centre. Most political observers are backing this possibility.

In the present assembly, the BJP has over 120 members and the Sena over 60. Given some minor changes, this formidable alliance will be difficult to dislodge. Over the past five years, both parties have consolidated their base across the state. This was reflected in the LS election results. At the same time, the Congress and the NCP are seen losing their support in almost every local body election.

The Congress, which still claims to be a national party, is almost rudderless in Maharashtra. Its state president Ashok Chavan has hardly any say in party matters. Its legislative leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, is virtually out of the party but the leadership lacks the guts to expel him. In case of the NCP, some of its top leaders are in cahoots with the BJP. At the opportune time, they will jump over. This fact is well known in political circles.

The biggest question mark is Sharad Pawar. What will be his role in the post-election situation? Nobody in his party or in any party, for that matter, can fully guarantee what Pawar’s strategy will be for the assembly election. Given his friendship with Modi, the chances of his switching sides are not ruled out.

Pawar has not been consistent with his policy pronouncements in the past and the same can happen in the future. Now that Modi is back with a thumping majority, Pawar’s role remains to be seen. However, for the Sena, any situation will work to its advantage and the credit for this goes to none other than Uddhav Thackeray.

(Dilip Chaware is a senior journalist, The Times of India)