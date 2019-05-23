Lok Sabha Election 2019: Candidates tweet

Milind Deora

@INC Mumbai – As instructed by

@milinddeora ji, AICC Secretaries @ashishdua_INC ji & @sonaldatta ji, we have concluded an in-depth review of five out of six constituencies. North West will be completed shortly, after which, a detailed report will be submitted to AICC General Secretary @khargeji

Rahul Shewale



May 22 It was a real honour to join our Muslim brothers and sisters from Dharavi at their local #iftar

They are a shining example of the difference it makes when all community backgrounds unite and celebrate together #RamadanMubarak

Eknath Gaikwad



April 27

If Dharavi people elect me I will definitely complete the development project.

@AGSawant May 18

Belgaum has lost its Tiger. He has contributed a lot the border fight and has raised the issue of Marathi speaking people in State legislative Assembly.

Priya Dutt



April 26

On the 29th of April, please cast your vote and lay down the first brick in our shared journey. Vote for Congress. Vote for Priya Dutt.

Manoj Kotak



@manoj_kotak May 1

This state has been of the brave, saints and intellectuals. This bhoomi has witnessed a lot of progress and work. One can find many precious art and skills in this land. This is my dear Maharashtra. Best wishes on Maharashtra and Labour Day.

Gopal Shetty



May 14

I will give priority to road widening, removal of bottle neck congestions, redevelopment of buildings which are pending, along with other work, in the forthcoming days. If there are any problems you are facing regarding these and other issues, you can submit your applications with the details to my office. Maharashtra and Labour Day

Urmila Matondkar



May 21

Remembering Shri Rajiv Gandhi, a visionary and a true leader in every sense on his death anniversary. #RememberingRajivGandhi

May 20: Very disgraceful and in extreme bad taste of #VivekOberoi to put up such a disrespectful post. At least show the decency to pull off the post if not apologise to the lady and her little girl.

Chowkidar Poonam Mahajan

May 21

You cannot criticise them, it was a perfect conduct of elections”. Pranab Mukherjee hails EC.

Sanjay Dina Patil



April 30 Thanks all workers, post holders, senior leaders, alliance partners brothers and sisters.