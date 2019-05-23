Lok Sabha Election 2019: Candidates tweet

Milind Deora
@INCMumbai – As instructed by
@milinddeora ji, AICC Secretaries @ashishdua_INC ji & @sonaldatta ji, we have concluded an in-depth review of five out of six constituencies. North West will be completed shortly, after which, a detailed report will be submitted to AICC General Secretary @khargeji
Rahul Shewale
May 22 It was a real honour to join our Muslim brothers and sisters from Dharavi at their local #iftar
They are a shining example of the difference it makes when all community backgrounds unite and celebrate together #RamadanMubarak
Eknath Gaikwad
April 27
If Dharavi people elect me I will definitely complete the development project.
@AGSawant May 18
Belgaum has lost its Tiger. He has contributed a lot the border fight and has raised the issue of Marathi speaking people in State legislative Assembly.
Priya Dutt
April 26
On the 29th of April, please cast your vote and lay down the first brick in our shared journey. Vote for Congress. Vote for Priya Dutt.
Manoj Kotak
@manoj_kotak May 1
This state has been of the brave, saints and intellectuals. This bhoomi has witnessed a lot of progress and work. One can find many precious art and skills in this land. This is my dear Maharashtra. Best wishes on Maharashtra and Labour Day.
Gopal Shetty
May 14
I will give priority to road widening, removal of bottle neck congestions, redevelopment of buildings which are pending, along with other work, in the forthcoming days. If there are any problems you are facing regarding these and other issues, you can submit your applications with the details to my office. Maharashtra and Labour Day
Urmila Matondkar
May 21
Remembering Shri Rajiv Gandhi, a visionary and a true leader in every sense on his death anniversary. #RememberingRajivGandhi
May 20: Very disgraceful and in extreme bad taste of #VivekOberoi to put up such a disrespectful post. At least show the decency to pull off the post if not apologise to the lady and her little girl.
Chowkidar Poonam Mahajan
May 21
You cannot criticise them, it was a perfect conduct of elections”. Pranab Mukherjee hails EC.
Sanjay Dina Patil
April 30 Thanks all workers, post holders, senior leaders, alliance partners brothers and sisters.