e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 05:05 PM IST

Lok Adalat held in Thane; kin of man killed in road accident get Rs 65 lakh compensation

The man was earning Rs 40,000 per month as a technical support executive with a private firm at the time of his death.
PTI
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement

The kin of a person killed in a road accident on May 21 last year were given Rs 65 lakh as compensation in the National Lok Adalat held in Thane, an official said on Monday.

Subhajit Dey, 27 at the time of the accident, was riding a motorcycle when he was hit by another two-wheeler on Murbad-Kalyan road, the District Legal Services Authority official said.

The man was earning Rs 40,000 per month as a technical support executive with a private firm at the time of his death.

A panel comprising District Judge RV Tahmanekar, advocate Balaji M Umate and member Santosh L Agre ordered compensation of Rs 65 lakh, which was the highest for a single case at the Lok Adalat held on Saturday, the DLSA official informed.

ALSO READ

In Pics: Sussanne Khan and rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni are all smiles as they return to Mumbai In Pics: Sussanne Khan and rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni are all smiles as they return to Mumbai

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 05:05 PM IST