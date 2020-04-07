Lockdown workout: Cops catch morning walkers afoot, make them 'atone' with sit-ups

A group of morning walkers in Lokhandwala, Andheri (W), were subjected to sit-ups on Monday by police, for being outside in the midst of the lockdown. With increasing instances of public venturing out of their homes for no valid reason, police decided to take a stand against these violators.
On Monday morning, when a septet stepped out for a morning walk, little did they realise what was in store for them.
They were intercepted by police and asked what they were doing outside. When they were unable to provide a valid reason, they were asked to do sit-ups by the roadside near Jaswant Singh Chandan Chowk in Andheri (W).
They were let off with a warning afterwards, their names having been duly noted.
