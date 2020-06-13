Lockdown not to be re-imposed in Maharashtra, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

"The lockdown has not been re-imposed. CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has appealed to the people to refrain from crowding. He has earnestly requested them to follow the Govt's instructions and take necessary precautions to stay safe," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

A senior Shiv Sena Minister said the rumours may have emanated after Thackeray on Wednesday warned that the state government may withdraw the lockdown relaxations if people did not follow social distancing norms strictly.

"Lockdown may continue if this happens. But I am confident people will listen to the government's rules and guidelines, since it is taking care of their welfare," Thackeray had said. Thackeray’s son and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray also appealed to the people to disregard the “fake news.”