Lockdown in state till March 31; no trains, buses for ten days; Section 144 clamped

Mumbai: As Covid-19 claimed its second victim in Maharashtra in four days and the number of afflicted rose to 74, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a "near-total" lockdown of the state from Sunday midnight till March 31.The announcements came close on the heels of the shutting of Indian Railways, including Mumbai's lifeline, the suburban locals, for the next 10 days; this has been reinforced by slapping prohibitory orders under Section 144, which essentially means not more than 5 people can gather on roads.

With that, the lockdown initially imposed in Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune and Pimpri- Chinchwad will now be extended to all cities of the state.

Thackeray also said that the 14-hour voluntary 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday will be extended till 5 a.m. on Monday.However, he added that all essential services like banks, stock markets, depositories, clearing houses, power utilities, food and milk shops, communications, etcetera will continue to function normally.

Those intra city bus services will remain operational which cater to essential services. Special passes will be issued to all trucks engaged in carriage of essential commodities. The CM has assured that there is ample stock of essential goods.