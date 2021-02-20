Lockdown in Pune? Viral message is fake, says district collector Rajesh Deshmukh

Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh has on Saturday clarified that there is no plan to impose lockdown in the city. This comes after an old video clip of a news channel is being widely circulated stating that the city will go under lockdown from Monday.

“An old clip of TV9 news channel is being widely circulated stating that lockdown will be declared in Pune from Monday. However, there is no such lockdown plan," Deshmukh said.

“Action will be taken against people who are sharing the clip and fake messages about lockdown in Pune," said District Information Officer Rajendra Sarag.

Meanwhile, Pune is reporting a significant rise in COVID-19 cases. On Saturday, Pune reported 414 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,97,330. According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,821 with five new fatalities.

A total of 247 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 2,561. As of now, 1,89,948 people have been discharged/ recovered.

Besides, Maharashtra reported more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row on Saturday, a health department official said. Out of 6,281 new cases, over 1,700 or about 27 percent were recorded in Mumbai and Amravati municipal corporation areas, he said.

The state had recorded over 6,000 cases after a gap of three months on Friday. While the caseload increased to 20,93,913 on Saturday, the death toll increased to 51,753 with 40 new fatalities.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 20,93,913, new cases: 6,281, death toll: 51,753, discharged: 19,92,530, active cases: 48,439, people tested so far: 1,56,52,742.