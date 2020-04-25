Lockdown in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Pune may extend till June: Report

Amid the increasing number of cases in the state, Mumbai and Pune Metropolitan region may continue to be under lockdown even beyond May 3.

Speaking to Economic Times, Maharashtra government officials said that as the number of cases increase in the state, the lockdown may continue at least till June.

They said that as of now there is no question of lifting the lockdown in Mumbai and Pune and there may be a need to tighten the restrictions. This means that the restrictions on travel, local trains, buses etc may continue till June.

Well, Pune and Mumbai are two cities of the state that carry out major financial activities and with the these cities being under lockdown economic revivial of the state remains the major concern for the state government now.

With 1,429 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases has reached 24,506, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Out of these, 18,668 patients are active cases and 5063 cases have been cured, discharged, or migrated.

The death toll stands at 775, with as many as 57 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the morning update by the ministry, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit State with 6,817 cases of which 840 patients have recovered and 301 patients have died.