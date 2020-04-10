Lockdown in Mumbai: Number of containment zones rises to 381 from 146 in a week

Mumbai: Despite the lockdown in Mumbai, the number of containment zones - where one or more coronavirus patients or suspected cases are found - increased from 146 last week to 381 on Thursday.

Out of the total 1,297 CoVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, over 800 have been reported from Mumbai. The metropolis has also reported 45 deaths.

According to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the number of containment zones across 24 administrative wards went up to 381 on Thursday from 146 till March 31.

These containment zones include various buildings, housing societies, slum pockets and hospitals. Till March 31, the BMC had identified 146 containment zones and sealed those areas with the help of the Mumbai Police, restricting entry and exit of people staying there to contain the spread of the virus.