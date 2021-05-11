Lockdown in Mumbai: 685 people booked for violating norms on May 10

On the total cases registered on Monday, most of the violations were of people roaming at public places without a valid reason, a total of 225 cases were registered on Monday, which is followed by cases registered against shopkeepers for flouting lockdown norms a total of 156 shopkeepers were booked on Monday. Those shops which fall under the category of essential services were allowed at a stipulated time. However, those found jumping the time limit and those other than essential categories found open have been booked for violations.

Besides this, 83 cases of people found without wearing masks at public places have been registered on Monday. The police also booked 13 hotel owners and establishments owners for flouting norms. The hotels are allowed to offer only home deliveries and not take away parcels, those found violating guidelines booked subsequently.

Apart from this, 19 cases of crowding at public places, 6 against hawkers, 4 cases of illegal transportation, and 2 against pan shop owners were registered on Monday.

Most 130 violations were reported in Central region followed by North region where 113 cases of lockdown violations were registered on Monday. South region reported 100 violations while 94 and 71 cases had been registered in East and West region respectively.