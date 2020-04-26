Coronavirus outbreak: Lockdown in Maharashtra likely to be extended till May 18

Mumbai: With the spurt in coronavirus cases showing no signs of a let-up in Mumbai and Pune, the Maharashtra government may extend the lockdown by a fortnight to May 18 from May 3.

However, the lockdown is likely to be restricted to containment zones and hotspots in Mumbai and Pune. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to reveal his government's stand in this regard after a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated for April 27. Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope, who was in his home district Jalna, told FPJ over the phone: "Lockdown in Maharashtra is till May 3 as announced by PM

Modi. Considering the increase in the number of COVID 19 cases in Mumbai and Pune in particular, I feel the lockdown may have to be extended by 15 days only in hotspots and containment zones. The extension of lockdown may not be for entire Mumbai or Pune, or for that matter for the entire state. The decision will be announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after the video conference with PM Modi on Monday."