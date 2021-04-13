Lockdown in Maharashtra? CM Uddhav Thackeray to address state at 8.30 pm

Tope has urged the people to be ready for a lockdown. “The government has no plans to suspend public transport but there could be curbs on travelling to avoid crowding. The Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees and sugar factories will function and agriculture activities will go on. Similarly, industrial units can operate but with a rider that the promoters will have to make arrangements for their workers’ stay on the premises,” he said.

A senior bureaucrat said, “The government proposes to pay three months’ advance to the beneficiaries of the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana. Further, Shiv Bhojan thalis will be served free of cost (currently, they cost Rs 5 each) across the state. In addition, the government plans to pay Rs 2,000 each to the construction workers listed with the labour department.” He further said, Rs 2,000 might be deposited in the accounts of 11.55 lakh tribal families in the state under the Khavti scheme implemented last year.

Moreover, tribals would be provided essential food items such as dal, rice, foodgrain, salt and sugar.

Another bureaucrat said the government proposed to distribute foodgrain not just to beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act but also to those outside its ambit. “Last year, the government had distributed to both. Those not covered under the National Food Security Act, were, as an exception, provided foodgrain under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana. The state government bore the cost and delivered it for four months. They were also given 5kg of rice, and later, both rice and wheat. In addition, one kg of milled dal was also provided. The government is working to provide food grains on the similar lines,” he noted.